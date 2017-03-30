WIFE CAUGHT IN BUSH HAVING SEX WITH ANOTHER MAN: Hubby Returns And Murders Her

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | In yet another brutal act, an estranged Rusape man killed his wife (caught by villagers in a bush allegedly intimate with another man) after accusing her of cheating on him.

Police in Manicaland are looking for Christopher Tawona, a farm worker who has since gone on the run after brutally killing his wife, Patience Mlambo.

According to a police report, Patience was allegedly spotted by her neighbours having sex with her boyfriend in a maize field.

“It was rumoured Patience had an extra marital affair. She was spotted by someone while having sex with her boyfriend. Tawona was then informed about the incident and he became angry. He then approached the man who was drinking beer at a local bottle store and accused him of having an affair with his wife. The two exchanged blows before being restrained by revellers,” police in Mutare said.

On March 15, one Gracious Nyambi visited the couple’s place and she found Patience dead. Tawona had already vanished from the place. A post-mortem report indicated Patience had been murdered.

Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa,said the murder case was being investigated.

“We received a murder report from Rusape but the suspect is on the run. We appeal to the public to assist us with information on the matter. We are working tirelessly to bring the culprit to book,” said Inspector Kakohwa.