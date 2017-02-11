Wife Dumps Hubby For Voting Trump

STUNNER BLASTS OUT THE REAL TRUTH! STUNNER BLASTS OUT THE REAL TRUTH! Delayed …starting at 3.45pm (UK time) Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 11, 2017

That’s according to retiree in Washington State, who told Reuters on Tuesday she called it quits with her husband of 22 years because he voted for The Donald — something she saw as a “deal breaker.”

“It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump,” said Gayle McCormick, 73, a retired California prison guard who called herself a “Democrat leaning toward socialist.”

“It opened up areas between us I had not faced before,” she said.

“I realized how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger.”

McCormick, who now lives in Bellingham, said she knew her husband leaned right politically. But she felt “betrayed” last year after he casually mentioned during lunch with friends that he planned to vote for Trump.A man listed in public records as McCormick’s husband wouldn’t discuss the divorce, and said he wasn’t aware an article had been published about it. “Well I’ll be damned,” the man said when reached by the Daily News. “I’m not gonna talk to you about it, so you have a Merry Christmas when it gets here,” he said. McCormick did not immediately respond to a Facebook message. Facebook posts from November indicate she did not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 6,426 people found that 16% had stopped talking to a family member or friend as a result of the election. Thirty percent said they ended a relationship entirely. – New York Daily News