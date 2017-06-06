Wife Kills Hubby In Domestic Dispute In SA

A Zimbabwean man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal last Thursday. He had asked her why she returned home late in a drunken stupor.

Banele Ncube, aged 32 from Bulawayo, was based in KwaZulu Natal along with his unidentified wife and was reportedly stabbed upon questioning her. According to close sources, the woman who is also a Zimbabwean could not stand being questioned.

“Eish guys he was stabbed by his woman and we are still to come to terms with his death. I understand tragedy struck after he asked the woman why she had come home late and also appeared drunk,” revealed a source from South Africa.

“I’m informed it was that marriage where the wife took alcohol while the man was of sober habits”.

A distraught close relative said he was saddened that this same woman Banele had taken from Zimbabwe to South Africa had viciously killed him.

“What pains me is that Banele took this woman from Zimbabwe and this is how she thanks him. If she was a woman he had met in South Africa ngabe sithi kumbe ngumoya wakhona le, kodwa hayi- ke ngusisi wakhonapha ekhaya, owazi leyo Goli ngenxa ka Banele osephenduke waba ngusatane,” (Had she met the woman in South Africa, then we would be saying he had not taken time to know her but the sad thing is he is the one who took the woman to South Africa.” – H Metro