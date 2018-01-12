Will Mohadi Not Leak Our State Secrets to Shepherd Bushiri And They Are Converted to Prophecy for Cash?

By Staff Reporter| ANALYSIS| The man Acting President Kembo Mohadi accredits for a so called prophecy said to have literally made him Vice President, Shepherd Bushiri, is known for stealing secrets while faking prophecies for the sake of getting donations so he can make fame and money. In fact the very “prophecy” uttered on Mohadi in 2016 was no spiritual content, it was a simple Google mouse click away – the revelations were in the public domain going back to 2009 and by 2014 Mohadi’s ascendancy to the presidium was already public knowledge with Mohadi himself even unashamedly declaring it in public.

Just in the last few days, Botswana has kicked the same man out of their nation much to the relief of its citizens who gratefully celebrated the development.

But the honourable Acting President, at a time when he was State Security Minister can be seen on file video inside the dingy “holy” church, surrendering to the preacher on the very same albeit Google based prediction saying, “I receive, I receive man of God!”

Now today after rising to a much higher post, that of Acting President entrusted with the country’s entire destiny,

will Mohadi not leak out our State secrets to Shepherd Bushiri and they are converted to Prophecy for cash? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 12, 2018

OfCourse Mohadi is Acting President but Chiwenga remains in control of Defence And Security | WHO IS THE REAL PRESIDENT THEN? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 12, 2018