Will Mugabe Spill The Beans On Jacob Zuma Secret Deal Right Now?

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe has appeared at the Zimbabwe Open University and is being filmed LIVE.

In probably the most bizarre type of an armed forces capture of government, a coup ever seen, Mugabe who has been under house arrest for nearly 72 hours appeared at the graduation ceremony.

Mugabe appeared while regularly shutting his eyes in what could be literally sleeping, as the ceremony continued. Dressed in a blue academic gown and hat, he entered the ceremony venue surrounded by security personnel.

There are fears that Mugabe could spill the beans on the secret engagements South African President Jacob Zuma has been facilitating for the last 2 days. What will he say right now and will he not recite the events of the last few days since he has a microphone next to him? , an Al Jazeera news-caster asked.

All this came after soldiers took control of the headquarters of the state broadcaster ZBC and blocked access to government offices on Wednesday, while denying it was part of a coup against Mugabe’s government.

The president has refused to step down, amid mounting pressure from the army to allow a smooth and bloodless transition.

The military seeks to reinstate former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa as first vice president and then as leader of a transitional administration.

According to an army statement broadcast on ZBC on Friday, “significant progress” was made in mediation talks aimed at ending Mugabe’s military house arrest.

Meanwhile commenting on the army take over, a Reuters Africa-based news reporter Macharia James wrote, “Mugabe has just arrived to preside at a university graduation ceremony in Harare, his first public appearance since military takeover in Zimbabwe.

“Very strange coup this one.”