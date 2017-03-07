Will Mugabe Wake Up?

By Redley Mugabe| Zimbabweans all over the world were last night on the edge over president Robert Mugabe’s well being. Will the Head of State wake up?

Everybody closes their eyes once in a while during meetings, but a functioning human body still alive and healthy, cannot consciously and constantly shut itself out of the realm of life- a running meeting with other people inside.

Zimbabwe 93 year old leader was mocked to his face by analysts who said he has once again demonstrated that he is not at all fit for the job and no longer fit for any employment.

This emerged during the Independence celebrations in Ghana Mugabe whisked himself away to attend, an appearance that the resident Zim ambassador and his deputy in that country who are on full government salaries could have easily fulfilled.

Below was an array of protests against Mugabe following the development:

Mugabe is no longer representing the interests of Zimbabwe. https://t.co/u3Cxt3H9AK — Lucky (@maDube_) March 6, 2017

Mugabe today at Ghana’s independence celebrations in Accra.

Long haul flights taking a toll. pic.twitter.com/ud4eXOkfZJ — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 6, 2017

@ZimMediaReview thats sleeping even a grade O child can pick it — Mr Speaker Sir, (@mukurazita) March 6, 2017

@ZimMediaReview this is now embarrassing — Israel Kuda Gwasira (@KukuG1) March 6, 2017