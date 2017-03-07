Will Mugabe Wake Up?

0

By Redley Mugabe| Zimbabweans all over the world were last night on the edge over president Robert Mugabe’s well being. Will the Head of State wake up?

Everybody closes their eyes once in a while during meetings, but a functioning human body still alive and healthy, cannot consciously and constantly shut itself out of the realm of life- a running meeting with other people inside.

Zimbabwe 93 year old leader was mocked to his face by analysts who said he has once again demonstrated that he is not at all fit for the job and no longer fit for any employment.

This emerged during the Independence celebrations in Ghana Mugabe whisked himself away to attend, an appearance that the resident Zim ambassador and his deputy in that country who are on full government salaries could have easily fulfilled.

Below was an array of protests against Mugabe following the development:
:

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleShock As Teacher Impregnates Form 2 Pupil

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR