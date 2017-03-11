Will Smith Hits Zambian Skies

HOLLYWOOD A-Lister Will Smith made a surprise visit to the resort town of Victoria Falls yesterday and he couldn’t resist bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge at the invitation of Shearwater Adventures. And while at it he took a selfie video!

You can watch it below

 

It is not clear how he sneaked unnoticed into the country, but the word on the street is that the Men in Black star is sleeping over in Zambia.

And he takes off!

Smith, who has been on an African tour in the past days with his family, has flown to Egypt, Tanzania, and Morocco in his private plane.

"This is gonna be a cool shot. This is crazy. Bungee jumping Victoria Falls!I’ve been wanting to do this for almost 20 years!”

The movie star and successful rapper joins a list of notable stars in the world of entertainment and politics who have also sampled the magic of Victoria Falls.

"This is living right here1"

Professional wrestler, Shawn Michaels, movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the late pop icon Michael Jackson, RnB singer Joe Thomas and the legendary R Kelly have visited the Victoria Falls and gone on game drives to see wild animals in their natural habitat

