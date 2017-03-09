Will Smith Skips Zimbabwe | BREAKING NEWS

Showbiz Reporter| Hollywood actor Will Smith has skipped Zimbabwe choosing to spend his Victoria Falls relaxing time in neighbouring Zambia.

The superstar has not visited Zimbabwe as claimed in social circles Thursday.

He is there apparently on a Zambia Electricity Supply Cooperation (Zesco) mission the company which says he will star in their new advert named “Switch and save.”

Zambian reports say he will also tour Zambia’s Victoria Falls Power Station.

Will Smith is here to tour Victoria falls power station and star in our new switch and save advert pic.twitter.com/qrssKm1fSW — Zesco EXPLAINS it!!! (@_ZESCO) March 9, 2017