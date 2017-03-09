Will Smith Skips Zimbabwe | BREAKING NEWS

1

Showbiz Reporter| Hollywood actor Will Smith has skipped Zimbabwe choosing to spend his Victoria Falls relaxing time in neighbouring Zambia.

The superstar has not visited Zimbabwe as claimed in social circles Thursday.

He is there apparently on a Zambia Electricity Supply Cooperation (Zesco) mission the company which says he will star in their new advert named “Switch and save.”

Zambian reports say he will also tour Zambia’s Victoria Falls Power Station.

  • Max Autobrake

    Who on earth wants to visit Shitsville like Gushungoland? Nobody wants to be associated with a failed favela Banana republic. I’m sure Will Smith was worried he would be sanctioned by DT.