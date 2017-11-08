Can Mnangagwa Assemble A Powerful Army?

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe announced that she and her husband were in the days running into this week, sleeping with one eye open in fear of a bloody coup and she named Emmerson Mnangagwa as the man plotting this. She even warned him saying that SADC and the African Union will not recognise him. Can the former Vice President form a powerful army that can dislodge Robert Mugabe? For decades Mnangagwa has fronted himself as a crocodile that launches deadly strikes when least expected, and his group of followers who consist Zimbabwe’s largest tribe, the Karanga, are revered across the country. Although he is not recognised by historians as a legitimate member of the crocodile gang of the 1960s, Mnangagwa would even stage the statue of a crocodile in his government office and at one time last year would even openly brag to president Robert Mugabe directly saying that he is a true crocodile while pacifying saying Gushungo you’re also a croc(Mugabe’s ancestral totem) “just like me!,” somewhat saying ‘no need to fear me’, cause we are from the same tribe( although in reality Mnangagwa himself is a shumba) – many say this is one the reasons why Mugabe became afraid of him.

Recently world search engine giant Google results revealed that the Karangas are now the most popular tribe by search value.

Mugabe earlier this year even warned of this matter saying Mnangagwa’s people do not want to be ruled by Harare anymore.

”Then the seniors who want to corrupt the youths who say we no longer want to be ruled by Harare…they’re finalists and they claim that their tribe is superior. The liberation struggle was won by non tribal means. Every tribe contributed to our victory,” Mugabe complained saying.

With every online poll in the last few months favouring Mnangagwa, has Robert Mugabe’a era shut in on us?

The visibility popularity of the Karangas is seen in graphs revealed by ZimEye.com which also show that the Karanga are now not only unbeatable, they continue to steadily rise, in what could be an indication on wild suggestions that they are now the most dominant tribe.

Google is playing a historic role in predicting how a future Zimbabwe will be, as ZimEye.com reveals. To reinforce these findings, a point to note is how accurate the Google stats are as seen in the fact that the Karanga’s popularity dropped sharply when Mnangagwa was kicked out of the succession race in 2004 and Joice Mujuru appointed in his place. On that day, the Karanga’s popularity fell like a thud to way below the Zezuru’s.

But just how strong is Mnangagwa militarily and can he successfully stage a resistance against Mugabe? This has been the subject of intense debate on ZimEye.com since Saturday when the Bulawayo rally began. Below were some of the highlights which included leading UK academic Nkululeko Sibanda: