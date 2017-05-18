Will The Opposition Coalition Stand The Heat Of 2018?

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Last April Zimbabwe was gripped with the fever of coalition politics, when opposition parties made a bee line to Morgan Tsvangirai’s government House to pay their divided unity (pun intended) and allegiance to a coalition.

Curiously the line included social activists who until a year ago were relatively unknown, seemingly sending shock-waves through Zimbabwean politics.

The glue that unites these parties is an artificial hatred for Zanu PF, a deception soon to explode on their faces as they Nicodemously also plan other deals with fractions of the ruling party. That is a story for another time.

The 2018 elections are meant to be the coalition’s first electoral test; and the parties spectacular performance and the drama of the eternal enemies coming together with no policy at all but undying hatred for ZANU PF has been heralded as a new phase in the country’s politics.

But for observers there is plenty about the coalition that is familiar; populist policy promises, powerful anti-incumbency sentiments, and coalition building of nobody’s future.

Consequently, the lack of ideology and common ground of thought has left very wide cracks in the coalition and the predicted strong unity of policy bankruptcy in the opposition has started to crack them apart.

The coalition is riding on the promise of combating corruption to oust President Robert Mugabe and his party who have held power for thirty seven years.

The MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai has failed to unseat ZANU PF alone and, pins hopes on an offer from a litany of insignificant opposition parties, in order to take over power after a litany of false starts.

The coalition brings parties which were bitterly opposed before and new signs have emerged since then that suggest the union is likely to be fleeting one. The mixed signals issued by Joice Mujuru’s NPP supporters leave open the possibility of them withdrawing support, whilst the other unknown parties are hoping to gain mileage on the free ride of the NPP and MDC T.

The MDC T experiment with forging alliances is one example of a wider political phenomenon in Zimbabwe’s coalition politics.

Beyond that coalitions exist in a number of other parties and in real life Zimbabwe has been governed by coalitions since the historic 1989 ZANU – ZAPU Unity accord. There are three factors that account for the emergence of coalitions in Zimbabwe; the strength of ZANU PF, the frustration of failing to appeal to the electorate, and the realisation that the cultural system of Zimbabwe is such that Hero worshipping remains prevalent and people take long to change their allegiance.

Since the 1980s no single party has managed to command the full majority against ZANU PF. The rise of other parties – representing Zimbabwe’s diverse caste, class, and ethnic groups – has robbed the country’s biggest opposition political formations, of much of their support. Coalitions are the inevitable product of this new political settlement: as small parties accrue more and more support, larger parties, with dwindling vote banks, are forced to form alliances to secure office.

Coalitions, of course, come with many challenges. The insecurity of coalitions is normally seen as a reason for the failure and demise of most of them before they start. The defection threatened to torpedo it and only with the support of other parties would the coalition survive. The ZANU PF government which has governed since 1980 has been haunded by allegations of corruption and maladministration.

The government has been accused by many of turning a blind eye to these transgressions over fears that partners would desert the government if took action. Because parties are unable to exploit the coalition to attack the government fully since some members of the government are silent partners in the coalition it should be condemned as a mark of the ” the degeneration of democracy.”

These disadvantages notwithstanding, coalitions provide ample cause for celebration in the ZANU PF camp as they can afford fights and still win.

Gone are days of a single national party arrogantly claiming to serve the interests and aspirations of Zimbabwe’s diverse groups. The coalition is unable to rely on previous stints in government to win votes, are forced to engage with voters alongside their competitors to regain support. They must have a common reason for wanting to rule. The opposition has nothing to offer but to say we are tired of Mugabe. There is no alternative policy being offered and in actual fact there is no cake on the table for the electorate except saying lets remove ZANU PF so that I can rule. The suicidal ‘Anything But Mugabe’ policy unites them.

Which electorate will take that seriously.

Waves of federalization, decentralization, and widening voter participation have made coalitions the hallmark of Zimbabwean politics. Parties now understand that brokering alliances with political rivals is as important as securing voter support.

With political bargaining the key to securing office, many will be watching keenly to see how long the MDC T and the bandwagon of pretenders remain bedfellows. Similar questions are being asked of next year’s general election. The only experience the MDC T party boasts of is decades of of failing to win against Zanu PF. If the MDC T wins next year’s election many are unsure if TSVANGIRAI– given his greed and spirit of entitlement would be able to share power fairly with the other groups in the coalition.

The problem is made worse by the misguided supporters who have tried to immortalise him by saying it should be Tsvangirai or no one else.

The coalition is failing because MDC T is not approaching it as a coalition but as swallowing exercise where the parties are swallowed under Morgan Tsvangirai. MDC T has already assumed a leading role and starting to elbow others in the so talked about coalition.

There is no strategy and there is no campaign formula. The faithful supporters are already wondering as to the criteria to be used in selecting representatives. Would there be a coalition primary elections or the usual MDC T appointment. The idea of overrating Tsvangirai is so destructive to the coalition and indeed they will not achieve anything.

The very cracks which are already widening are seen in the threats to withdraw from elections. The MDC strategy will it be accepted by others.

In the meantime the wounded cockerel is healing and cracking for the elections while the opposition fight for positions in the coalition content to remain the grand coalition of the opposition opposing each other at any opportunity.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk