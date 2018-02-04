Winky-D Blows Flame As He Fills Up HICC in New Album Launch

By Paul Nyathi | Friday 2 September, 2018 will definitely go down as a night to remember for thousands of Zimbabwean music lovers after probably the country’s best Zimdance Hall musician Winky D filled the Harare International Conference Centre to capacity at the launched of his new album “Gombwe.”

Debate has been raging on who is who between Winky D and Jah Prayzer and Friday night’s concert by the man popularly know as the Gaffa may have all but sealed the debate.

Winky D brought to the HICC indeed the biggest crowd to attend a local musician album launch with about twenty thousand people turning up wanting to enter into the HICC which can accommodate at most 10 000 people standing.

Exactly an equal number of people inside the venue were left stranded outside as no more people could be allowed into the already packed auditorium.

DiBigman as some would call the imposing musician, did not disappoint the huge crowd as he went on to provide probably his best ever public performance introducing his album which will definitely take the music fans throughout the country by storm.

Featuring the hit song “Ngirozi” which resonates perfectly well with the current situation in the country, Winky D may have produced what could be one of the best Zimdance Hall albums in recent days.

Speaking after the concert an overwhelmed Winky D thanked his fans for coming in their numbers to support his album launch.

“Words alone, all manner of expression can never aptly half describe my most sincere gratitude for the love and support you showed by coming up in your historic numbers to celebrate Gombwe,” he said.

“To all those who could not make it inside due to capacity constraints of the venue, my heartfelt apologies, however, we were with you in spirit,” said the soft spoken musician.

Scores of other musicians attended the concert.

“To all the artists who came through to support, know that l will forever be humbled by your support. It takes a kind heart to lend a hand like you did,” Winky D thanked them.

Disappointed fans who couldn’t make it into the venue urged Zimbabwean musicians like Winky D to start believing in themselves and take the gamble to hold concerts such as the one he held on Friday at bigger venues like stadiums or the City Sports Centre.