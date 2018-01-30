Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Discharged From Hospital

The Mandela family announced on Tuesday that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had been discharged from Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, after she was treated for a kidney infection.

The ex-wife of late president Nelson Mandela was admitted to Milpark on January 20 with a kidney infection.

The South African anti-apartheid veteran had suffered from exhaustion and had also complained of a loss of appetite and a painful leg before she had been admitted.

The spokesperson for the family, Victor Dlamini, said they were delighted that she was discharged.

“She is much better than when she went into hospital. She will be recovering at home,” Dlamini told News24.

The 81-year-old Mandela said the doctors and nurses who looked after her were wonderful.

“I’m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness,” she said.- Mail And Guardian