Witch Hunt For Missing Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter| Government has instituted an investigation into circumstances leading to the escape of the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa skipped the country last week,a day after he was fired from government by President Robert Mugabe, who accused him of plotting to topple him from power.

The fired President Mugabe’s deputy skipped the country through Mutare into Mozambique, after battles with the police who guard, Forbes border post, who had tried to block him from crossing the border into Mozambique.

He later managed to cross to Mozambique using unorthodox means.

A senior official at the ministry of Home Affairs told ZimEye.com in Harare at the wekend that the witch hunting had started with the police and the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) investigating how Mnangwagwa crossed the border.

“There is strong suspicion that Mnangagwa could have been assisted by soldiers at Forbes border post after the police failed to capture him,” he said.

“The order was clear that the police should have arrested him and because of the sympathy the former Vice President had from soldiers they could have helped him to cross using the other side of the border which is guarded by soldiers,” said the official.

President wanted Mnangagwa to be arrested and tried for treason.