WITCHCRAFT: Woman Attacked By Snake Inherited From Mother

A Nyanyadzi woman who secretly inherited her late mother’s witchcraft paraphernalia is witnessing hell on earth as the underworld things which comprise of a clay pot and a snake are now attacking her.

The witchcraft gear recently turned violent as Basey Nkomo is now failing to provide what is needed to keep the paraphernalia functional and obedient. Basey’s mother, Elizabeth, who was well known for practising witchcraft in the area died early this year at the age of 93 in unclear circumstances.

Allegations are that Basey inherited her late mother’s trade, but it has not been rosy. All hell broke loose when she failed to cater for the needs of the paraphernalia which consisted of two black clay pots decorated with beads and feathers.

There is a big snake inside one of the clay pots as well as a horn soaked in fresh blood. The Weekender heard that Basey who has had enough of the paraphernalia locked them inside the house, but she was shocked to find them outside. They mysteriously paraphernalia is now scattered all over the yard.

“We have never seen such a thing in this area. In broad daylight you see the clay pots and a horn moving from one place to the other,” said a neighbour who requested anonymity.

Tawanda Nkomo one of the family members narrated the ordeal.

“These things were used by our late grandmother to hinder progress in the family, particularly in Robert Nkomo’s family. The reason why Robert was the target is that he repeatedly called for a cleansing ceremony to remove these things while the owner was still alive,” said Tawanda.

“When grandmother passed on, our auntie (Basey) secretly inherited these things, but now she is having serious fights with them during the night because she is too small to handle or use them. We consulted the village head following this recent incident and Basey confirmed that she locked the things in the house after an attempt to throw them into Nyanyadzi River failed,” said Tawanda.

However, Basey has relocated to his son’s house in fear of her life. Her brothers and other family members have consulted traditional healers who are yet to do a cleansing ceremony at Elizabeth’s house. Efforts to contact Basey were fruitless as her mobile phone was not reachable at the time of writing.- state media