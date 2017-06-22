WOMAN ARRESTED FOR LOUD SEX, KIDS TAKEN AWAY BY SOCIAL SERVICES LIVE AT 7PM – WOMAN ARRESTED FOR LOUD SEX, KIDS TAKEN AWAY BY SOCIAL SERVICES Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Huwebes, Hunyo 22, 2017

I was arrested and jailed for the crime of having loud sex, says one woman from Birmingham. Another one from Newcastle says she was given a long prison sentence for the same crime. Both of them did not know they can lose their kids to Social Services for that simple reason. It’s a crime and it’s serious according to British law which is now a serious challenge to Zimbabweans and other African nationals in the UK, matters being discussed tonight. In another grand case on file, a recent research by the UK Guardian has found that foreigners with immigration problems are losing their kids to social workers simply on the basis of their status. The full report is being probed tonight. These and other issues are being under camera tonight by lawyers, social workers and other commentators. Join the discussion tonight at 7 p.m.