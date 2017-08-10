Woman Arrested For Raping 13 Year Old Teen

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman from Mangwe has been arrested for sexually abusing her husband’s 13-year-old nephew several times. The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the juvenile, allegedly persuaded the boy who is in Grade Seven to have sexual intercourse with her several times during her husband’s absence.

The boy later reported the abuse to his headmaster after he developed a rash. The accused person was not asked to plead when she appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Mawere, facing aggravated indecent assault charges. The woman was remanded in custody to August 21.

Prosecuting, Zorodzai Pengapenga said the woman had sexual intercourse with her husband’s nephew several times last month. “In July the complainant was left under the custody of her aunt as his uncle had travelled. On a date unknown to the prosecutor the woman called her nephew into her bedroom hut. She locked the door and ordered her nephew to undress and have sexual intercourse with her.

The juvenile refused and the woman forcibly removed his trousers. She started playing around with his manhood until it became erect and then persuaded him to have sexual intercourse with her,” said Mr Pengapenga.

He said the woman repeated the same offence during her husband’s absence several times and warned her nephew against reporting the matter. – state media