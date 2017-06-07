Woman Arrested For Raping Hubby’s Teen Nephew

A 22-YEAR-OLD Bulilima woman has been arrested for allegedly forcing her husband’s 14-year-old nephew to have sexual intercourse with her.

The woman who cannot be named to protect the identity of the juvenile appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere, facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 15.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said the Madlambuzi woman met the juvenile, a Form Two pupil, sometime in January while he was looking for donkeys.

She undressed and ordered him to have sexual intercourse with her.

“On an unknown date but in the month of January the woman met the juvenile near Thekwane River while he was looking for donkeys. She ordered her husband’s nephew to follow her along the river until they reached a bushy area.

“She removed her clothes and went on to remove the nephew’s. The woman grabbed him and started fondling him. She then ordered him to have sexual intercourse with her. The juvenile complied with his aunt’s orders and they had sexual intercourse once,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said the woman threatened her nephew and told him not to report the matter to anyone.

She said sometime in April rumours started spreading in the community that the juvenile had slept with his aunt.

Mrs Sibanda said the juvenile revealed what had transpired to his mother after she confronted him.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in the woman’s arrest.

In another incident, a Mangwe herdsman has been arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s 12-year-old daughter.

The 19-year-old appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 10.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said the juvenile told her mother that she had been raped.- state media