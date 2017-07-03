Woman Arrested Over Death Threats

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo who allegedly threatened to kill another woman has been arrested.

Thokozile Bule from Gwabalanda suburb allegedly threatened to kill Ms Lois Mguni of Richmond suburb recently when they were at the High Court attending Ms Mgunis late husband’s case.

A court heard that Bule told Ms Mguni that she killed her two children and wanted to kill her too.

Bule appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of threats to commit murder.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on June 23, the accused and Ms Mguni met at the Master of the High Court’s office where Ms Mguni was to give evidence in a case of her late husband against Ms Portia Sibanda.

“It is alleged that when the complainant was making her presentation, the accused person interrupted and stated that the accident which killed Ms Mguni’s husband was targeted at her”.

Bule told Ms Mguni that she failed to kill her but was still determined to kill hence she should expect the worst next time.

She also told Ms Mguni that she was the one who killed her two children. – state media