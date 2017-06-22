Woman Caught With Cocaine At Hre Int Airport, Blames Cops

A local woman, who was busted at Harare International Airport allegedly hiding 3,8 kg of cocaine in her luggage, has accused the police of planting the illegal drugs in her bag.

She said this after applying for acquittal at the close of the State case.

Beauty Mutashu was represented by Tawanda Takaindisa in her trial on charges of possession of cocaine. She appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

During her initial court appearance, Mutashu told the court that she was sent to Brazil by a lady called Mildred to collect the bag unaware that there was cocaine in the luggage.

Her testimony changed after getting legal representation. She told the court that she had gone to see her boyfriend in Brazil.

“She does not know where the cocaine came from and suspects that it may have been planted into her luggage,” Mutashu’s lawyer said.

Takaindisa claimed the cocaine belonged to the police and further alleged prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri had not sufficiently proved that the substance in question was actually cocaine.

Mukumbiri objected to the application: “The State managed to prove the essential element of ‘possession’ because the accused person failed to dispute that the shirts in which the cocaine were hidden were hers.”

“After the accused person’s arrest, police ascertained that the substance was cocaine, an expert in forensics even proved the same to this court and further to that, the exhibit was presented before this court.”

“She must be put to her defence and the court will decide.” – Daily News