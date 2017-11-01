Woman Claims Son Wants To Kill Her With Huge Stone

A 76 year old woman from Shurugwi locked in a property inheritance wrangle with her son took the trouble of carrying a huge stone to Gweru Rural Police Station claiming that her son wanted to use the stone to crush her to death.

Mrs Theressia Maruta resettled near Valley Mine in Shurugwi, was according to witnesses, even prepared to pay luggage fees for the big stone after the kombi crew which took her to Gweru tried to discourage her from taking the stone weighing more than 3kg into the vehicle.

“She was so determined that when the Kombi crew questioned her about taking the huge stone into the Kombi, she said she was prepared to part with cash because it was part of her luggage to Gweru City where she wanted to report a case against her son at Gweru Rural Police Station,” said a witness, Mr Cosmas Nkomo.

Police in Gweru said they have started investigations into the matter after Mrs Maruta came with a huge stone as an exhibit against her son, Mr Smile Sibanda (45) whom she is accusing of threatening to kill her.

“The mother (Mrs Maruta) is locked in a dispute with her son, Smile Sibanda, who has since moved out of his parents’ home. The mother is accusing the son of trying to take all the property including cattle to his new homestead. We are now investigating the matter after she brought a a big stone to the police station alleging that her son wanted to use it to crush her,” said a police source.

The Chronicle last week made a follow up at Mrs Maruta’s homestead in Shurugwi where it discovered that the woman was still guarding her exhibit jealously.

“I will use it as an exhibit in court because my son wants to kill me over my cattle and property.He has moved away and started his own home but he wants to take away my cattle,” she said.

Mr Sibanda, who was in bed when The Chronicle visited his homestead recently, denied threatening to kill his mother. He said he wanted to take some beasts from the family’s herd of 18 cattle.

He said he had since given up on the idea after his mother resisted. “I am ill. I was assaulted by my young brothers over my own cattle which I bought when I was still staying with my parents. They are now saying it’s a family herd and I cannot take away anything,” said the frail looking Mr Sibanda as he struggled to talk.

He said he had since obtained a peace order against his mother who was in the habit of visiting his new homestead on a daily basis to hurl insults at him.

“At one point she came here and stripped naked in broad daylight so I have obtained a peace order against her,” Mr Sibanda said.

The Chronicle was shown the peace order which Mr Sibanda obtained against his mother.- state media