Woman Confesses To Using Love Charms To Lure Men Into Sex…Charmed Many Prophets And Pastors

A Bulawayo prophet has started weekly services to heal sexually deviant men and women.

Prophet Emanuel Gwandida of the Johanne Masowe Wechishanu last week delivered a woman that had been using charms to get her way with men.

Ruth Matinde (32) lured “men of substance and principle” with just a handshake or smile. If she wanted she could convince a man to leave his wife at the altar on his wedding day, just to sleep with him and live to regret the moment later.

She confessed that because of her charms, she found it easy to convince men to pay her for se_xual favors even though she was not a practicing lady of the night.

“Since I started using the charms I have managed to make money to sustain my family,” she said

Just a handshake would make a man want to bonk her.

“Whenever I shook hands with a man he would get sexually aroused, thereafter he would demand sex from me.

Every man that I bonked would come back for more,” she added.

She added that she had se_x in public places and got away with it.

“I could have se_x with a man in a commuter omnibus or in a restaurant,” she said, adding that prophets and church leaders were some of the people she has had the best se_xual experiences with.

But she regrets using the charms.

“This thing was affecting my relationship with God. I felt I was committing sin but I failed to get rid of this demonic spirit and I’m thankful to the man of God for delivering me,” she said.

This reporter attended one of the services but phones and cameras were not allowed.

Prophet Gwandida told the media that he had even prayed for men who used mubobobo.- state media