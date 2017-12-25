Woman Dumps Own Husband For Not Bathing Properly

5

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| In an incident that stunned court officials, a local woman dumped her husband for not bathing properly.

The woman also shocked her in-laws when she parted ways with her husband because he did not want to be hygienic as she expected.

The woman’s husband, Ishmael Mhanga, (23) of Mkoba 14, Gweru, appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate, Pathekile Msipa last Friday facing domestic violence charges.Mhanga allegedly assaulted his wife with clenched fists following an argument.

The court heard that Mhanga wanted to have sex with his wife and she refused arguing that he was stinking.

Mhanga’ s efforts to plead with his wife came to naught and a heated argument ensued.

“On December 4 Mhanga wanted to have sex with his wife but she refused.

This angered him and there was an argument. The wife then rushed to the police station where she reported that she had been assaulted by Mhanga,” the court heard.

The woman also left the couple’ s matrimonial home and told her in-laws she was not happy with Mhanga’ s refusal to bath properly.

Mhanga pleaded guilty but Magistrate Msipa acquitted him.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Some divorce reasons are ridiculous. Wakadiyi kumugezesa.

  • Maiden Chigorondondo

    Ibvapo. Iwe hausi kuona picture yemunhu arikunzi 23yrs looks like 60yrs. Haangarare neharurwa, nguruve, beast, sewage, bonga, dumpsite, public toilet mumagumbezi. Tora wako mwana aenda ikoko. Iwe inonzi Sarah Mahoka unoshaya zvekunyora. You think you know everything including politics. Get away mheni.

  • Chipo

    Aiwa ngaite sex namai kana hanzvadzi dzake. Kana uchinhuwa unongonhuwa. Mvura yakanaya ikaita ma floods gore rapfura maDam akazara. Ngaite newe sex Mahoka

  • Dread Munyayi

    Kkkkkkk. Indeed he looks 65

  • Deng

    if the negro had cash we could be talking of something else, Apo hauna cash . apo haubate makarwe ahhh