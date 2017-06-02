Woman Jilted For Tightening Private Parts

In a bid to save her marriage, a Filabusi woman was sent packing after her plan to stop her man from cheating backfired. It is alleged that Tendai Shoko who was married to Norman Pakai was sent packing after her husband discovered that she had used herbs to tighten her private parts after advice from her friends. According to the source, Shoko had always been having problems with her cheating husband and Pakai would blame Shoko as the reason why he was having girlfriends.

“Pakai would insult Shoko with unprintable words, beating her and sometimes sleeping out claiming that what was the point of sleeping with someone who was a turn-off,” said the source. The source added that Shoko got advice from her friends after baring her soul to them. They recommended tightening herbs as they had worked wonders for one of them. B-Metro heard that the day after the duo had sex, Pakai woke up with blisters on his private parts and confronted Shoko who in fear of losing her husband confessed what she had done. Pakai told B-Metro he sent her packing since he discovered that she was using some unnamed herbs to tighten her private part.

“My wife disappointed me since she almost killed me with virginity tightening herbs that caused blisters on my private part. I sent her packing because I was I pain and she was the reason behind my pain,” said Pakai. He added that he was no longer comfortable staying with someone he did not trust because she was capable of killing me. “I am no longer interested in staying with someone who will do anything to get a man’s attention,” added Pakai. When Shoko was contacted for comment she dismissed all the allegations saying perhaps he found someone he loved since he always cheated on her, before she hung up. “He is trying to blame me for having blisters, yet he has been jumping from one woman to another. I think he had found another woman,” said Shoko.- state media