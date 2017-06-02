Woman Jilted For Tightening Private Parts

In a bid to save her marriage, a Filabusi woman was sent packing after her plan to stop her man from cheating backfired. It is alleged that Tendai Shoko who was married to Norman Pakai was sent packing after her husband discovered that she had used herbs to tighten her private parts after advice from her friends. According to the source, Shoko had always been having problems with her cheating husband and Pakai would blame Shoko as the reason why he was having girlfriends.
“My wife disappointed me since she almost killed me with virginity tightening herbs that caused blisters on my private part. I sent her packing because I was I pain and she was the reason behind my pain,” said Pakai. He added that he was no longer comfortable staying with someone he did not trust because she was capable of killing me. “I am no longer interested in staying with someone who will do anything to get a man’s attention,” added Pakai.
When Shoko was contacted for comment she dismissed all the allegations saying perhaps he found someone he loved since he always cheated on her, before she hung up. “He is trying to blame me for having blisters, yet he has been jumping from one woman to another. I think he had found another woman,” said Shoko.- state media