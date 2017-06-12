Woman Kidnapped And Pushed Out Of Moving Vehicle

A SELF-confessed hooker from Pumula North in Bulawayo cheated death after her client allegedly kidnapped her and later pushed her out of a speeding vehicle.

Ms Vangai Magomo (34) sustained serious injuries after Tinashe Kazungairi (22) of Kumalo suburb allegedly pushed her out of a moving Toyota Corolla which was being driven by his friend who is at large.

A court heard Kazungairi was sitting at the back seat with Nhodza Garikai (29), Ms Magomo and her friend Ms Brenda Madembo.

Ms Magomo and Ms Madembo who were soliciting for clients along Fort Street were allegedly approached by Kazungairi and Garikai who wanted their services.

The pair had sex with the two ladies of the night in the car before convincing them to spend the night at their house in Kumalo suburb.

On their way Kazungairi and Garikai allegedly told the two women that they had kidnapped them resulting in Ms Madembo jumping out of the vehicle prompting Kazungairi to push Ms Magomo out of the vehicle which was now speeding.

Kazungairi and Garikai last Friday appeared before Mr Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of kidnapping and attempted murder. The pair pleaded not guilty and Mr Mabeza remanded them in custody to today.

Kazungairi said he never pushed Ms Magomo out of the speeding vehicle, maintaining she jumped out. Garikai said:“We just joked about kidnapping them.

“We didn`t mean it and I was shocked to see the women jumping out of the moving vehicle.”

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said on April 15 this year, Ms Magomo and Ms Madembo were soliciting for clients along Fort Street.

“They were approached by the accused persons who wanted their services and they had sex in the car. “After that they agreed to spend the night at accused persons’ house.

“When the vehicle approached corner Connaught and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, the accused persons informed the women that they had kidnapped them,” said Mr Dzipe.

“Ms Madembo them jumped out of the car and then Kazungairi pushed Ms Magomo out of the vehicle which was now speeding,” said Mr Dzipe.

Ms Madembo, the court heard, sustained minor injuries. The court heard that two prison officers who heard Ms Magomo screaming assisted her to seek treatment.

Mr Dzipe said Ms Magomo who sustained multiple bruises on her left thigh, elbows, feet and knees,

was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment. – state media