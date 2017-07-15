Woman Kidnaps Holds baby For 3 Days Over $900 Debt

A BULAWAYO woman has been arrested after she allegedly kidnapped a three year-old baby and held her over a $900 debt owed to her by the child’s mother.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident which happened on Tuesday afternoon in Magwegwe North.

She said the woman who allegedly abducted the baby has since been arrested.

“Moreblessing Tshuma (29) took Getrude Phizipa’s child after she failed to pay back $900,” said Insp Simango adding that Tshuma is being charged with kidnapping.

It could not be established yesterday whether or not the baby had been reunited with the mother. Lance Mpofu, of Magwegwe North said the incident had left the community in shock.

He said people were horrified that someone could go to the extent of kidnapping an innocent child over its mother’s debt.

“The child is innocent, why would someone kidnap a toddler?” said Mr Mpofu.

Residents said kidnapping cases in the suburb were becoming a matter of concern.

“We are worried about these kidnaps, it’s no longer safe for our kids to play outside the yard,” said a woman who identified herself only as Mrs S Mathe.

On Tuesday, two Grade 5 pupils from Mhali Primary School in the same suburb were kidnapped by a man believed to be mentally-disturbed. The man, Brain Mademutse, was apprehended by members of the public who beat him up, before handing him over to the police.

Mademutse was allegedly intercepted as he led the girls, whose parents are abroad, towards a bushy area. An alert resident got suspicious when he saw Mademutse leading the pupils away from the school.

He then followed Mademutse and asked him where he was taking the children to.

Mademutse responded saying he was a cop and was taking them to the police station for truancy.

However, the station happens to be in the opposite direction to where he was going. He was promptly apprehended. Chronicle