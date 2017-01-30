Woman Kills Lover After He Denied Her Sex

A WOMAN from Njube suburb in Bulawayo battered her live-in boyfriend to death for denying her sex after a drinking binge, a court heard yesterday.

Florence Ncube (43) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing a charge of murder. She was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to February 10.

The magistrate also ordered Ncube to undergo a mental examination. Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Ncube had a misunderstanding with her live-in boyfriend, the late Nkosilathi Ncube (38) on January 24.

He said when he refused to be intimate with her when they returned from a drinking spree, she attacked him. “On January 24 at around 8PM, the accused person and the deceased arrived from Matsotsi beer garden where they were drinking, and went to bed,” said Mr Mageza. “A misunderstanding resulted in a fight after the accused person was denied sex by the deceased.”

Ncube’s landlord, Ms Orpa Dube, heard noise from the fighting couple and called the police.

Mr Mageza said police officers from Njube police station went to the house and took the couple to the station for counselling.

He said on January 25 in the morning, the deceased had difficulties in breathing, and was seen by the landlord who then went to report the matter at Njube police station. “On January 25, 2017, the accused person was seen by the landlord Ms Orpa Dube washing the now deceased with a towel, cleaning blood mixed with froth which was oozing from the mouth and blood from the ears. The deceased person had difficulties breathing and the landlord made a report at Njube police station,” said Mr Mageza.

The body of the deceased was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary where a post mortem indicated that he had succumbed to a skull fracture, among other injuries. – State Media