Woman Murdered For Wearing Miniskirt

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | Two overzealous men from Madziya Village ,under Chief Murove,Mwenezi shocked the local community when they murdered a 53-year-old woman for wearing a miniskirt.

The two, Personally Ngundu(29) and Torerai Gambaza(47) are expected to appear before a High Court Judge in Masvingo for allegedly beating Lessie Temai to death for wearing a miniskirt at a traditional beer drinking party. The two are being charged with contravening Section 47(1)of the Criminal Law and Codification Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

On March 21,2015,around 1600 hrs , Ngundu , Gambaza and Temai were drinking beer with other villagers at Esnath Ngundu’ s homestead when Temai picked an argument with her boyfriend Mukowa Moyo over the skirt she was wearing. Moyo was not happy with the miniskirt Temai was wearing.

Ngundu and Gambaza then began to assault Temai as she lay on the ground.

Temai was taken into the house by Esnath.She eventually died after bleeding profusely.

“We were surprised when the two assaulted Temai for wearing a miniskirt.We tried to intervene but it was too late,” said a local villager.

Police in Mwenezi said the matter would be heard at the High Court in Masvingo.

“The matter will be heard before a High Court Judge .Ngundu and Gambaza attacked the helpless woman for no apparent reason.The claimed they were drunk when they committed the offence,” police in Mwenezi said.