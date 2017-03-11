Woman Nearly Killed Over Mugabe Rice

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane| A woman from Muganhu Village is lucky to be alive after being hit by her neighbour with a brick following an altercation over rice donated by President Robert Mugabe.

Suwisai Muganhu hit his neighbour, Chipo Sibanda with a brick accusing the former of unfair distribution of rice.

Mugabe donated the rice as a Christmas gift to the disadvantaged people in December last year. The rice was distributed to villagers through the Social Welfare Department.

The case was heard before Zvishavane Magistrate, Archie Wochiunga last week.

Representing the state, Stanley Ncube said on January 8,2017, Muganhu hit Sibanda with a brick and she fell down.

He then began to assault the woman on her head until one villager, Sadam Mlangeni heard the woman’s loud wailing and rushed to the scene.

The incident happened soon after Chief Mapanzure had convened a meeting to discuss the distribution of food aid in the area.

Serious disputes emerged over the distribution of the donated rice.

Muganhu accused Sibanda of denying him access to food aid. He then waylaid Sibanda and assaulted her.

Muganhu was sentenced to 20 days in prison or alternatively a fine of $100.

In February Chief Makumbe of Buhera District called for the suspension of food aid.