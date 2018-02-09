Woman Stones, Nearly Kills Hubby’ s Lover Over Romantic WhatsApp Message

By Terrence Mawawa| They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, a Shurugwi woman stoned her husband’ s lover and nearly killed her after reading a romantic text message.

In a fit of rage, Manditeya Chemhuru of Makusha Suburb, Shurugwi, stoned one Tsungai Maphosa for sending a suggestive text message to her husband.

The matter was heard before Shurugwi Resident Magistrate, Sangster Tavengwa last week.

The court heard that Chemhuru teamed up with her friends and confronted Maphosa.

Chemhuru then threw stones at a bemused Maphosa and she further assaulted her with a stick.

“Chemhuru confronted Maphosa and stoned her. She also used a log to attack the hapless Maphosa,” the court heard.

Chemhuru was sentenced to 315 hours of community service.