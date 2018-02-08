Woman Who Claimed Son Poisoned With HIV Blood Slapped With 250K Lawsuit

By Court Reporter| Harare – A woman who two years ago allegedly made false claims that her son was poisoned with HIV blood planted in his food, has been slapped with a $250,000 lawsuit.

Tracy Sihe Harry, claimed her son was given food poisoned with HIV blood by her ex husband’s girlfriend, Tafadzwa Mushunje. She then got Mushunje arrested and travelled to the police station where she physically assaulted the former.

The case is being heard Thursday morning in Harare.

In court papers seen by ZimEye, Mushunje’s lawyer writes:

We refer to the above matter in which we represent Tafadzwa Mushunje, please note our legal interest.

We have been informed by our client that;

You instigated and caused an injurious and malicious prosecution against our client sometime in February 2016, falsely claiming that she inflicted your minor child with HIV as well as perpetrating an assault on him. You had no reasonable or probable cause to move for her arrest and the subsequent prosecution. It is contented that you did it for your unknown selfish , nasty and malicious intentions The above criminal charges that you set in motion against our client were withdrawn before the court on the 1st of March 2016 because they were frivolous and they lacked evidence that was sufficient to convict her.

We have been instructed by our above mentioned client to demand, as we hereby do, payment of the sum of US$250 000 being damages for the injurious and malicious prosecution instigated by yourselves to against our client.

We further inform you that a summons will be issued against you without further notice to you unless the said amount is paid to our offices within five (5) days from the date of this letter.

Thus be guided accordingly

Yours faithfully