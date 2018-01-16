Woman With Fake O’Level Certificate Busted

A Harare woman allegedly used a forged Ordinary Level certificate to get employment as an insurance agent at First Mutual in 2006, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Abigail Mhizha, 45, was released on $40 bail when she appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with contravening the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Act by presenting a forged certificate to a prospective employer with intent to gain employment.

She was ordered to continue residing at her present address and not interfere with witnesses until her case is finalised. Mhizha was remanded to January 29 for trial.

The complainant is Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) represented by assistant security officer Lee Banda.

On October 26 2006, Mhizha allegedly submitted an “O” Level certificate number Z1173-354 to First Mutual Holdings Limited to secure employment as an insurance agent.

The vacancy required candidates to have at least five “O” Level passes with Grade C or better. Mhizha got the job.

She reportedly worked for First Mutual for 11 years knowing that the said certificate tendered was fake.

The court heard that during Mhizha’s tenure of office, the human resources department queried the authenticity of her qualifications and asked her to resubmit her certificates.

Mhizha submitted the certificate which was in her name and it was forwarded to Zimsec for authentication.

Zimsec said Mhizha’s certificate was fake and that it belonged to Musarara Takawira who had not even passed the examinations. The case was reported to the police, leading to Mhizha’s arrest.

The forged certificate and a report from Zimsec will be produced in court as exhibits during trial. Daily News