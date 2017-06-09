WOMEN 2018 : Tsvangirai Rules The Roost

Staff Reporter | The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai continues to prove itself as the most followed opposition party against all other parties.

If figures of the red regalia at today’s women multi party gathering at the Bulawayo Amphitheater are anything to go by, the MDCT can arguably be rated as the biggest opposition.

The Tsvangirai led party easily provided about 3000 of the estimated 4000 people who attended the well attended and organised gathering.

The MDCT supporters all clad in red t-shirts had one message “2018 Tsvangirai Chete Chete” which was a declaration to other parties that Tsvangirai is the only one entitled to stand against President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

The message comes up following similar declarations by the National People’s Party that their President Joyce Mujuru is also the one meant to lead the opposition coalition.

The rivalry between the two parties emerged clearly in the gathering in which MDCT supporters deliberately did not cheer at the NPP leader as she delivered her speech yet cheered loudly at every MDCT speaker.

Sensing the rivalry, programme director Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga of the Welshman Ncube led MDC called on the party supporters not to exhibit the rivalry but agree to compliment each other in the efforts to build a strong coalition against Mugabe.