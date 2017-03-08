Women Of Zimbabwe Our Sheroes

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, (ARTUZ), joins the women of Zimbabwe and the world in the commemorations and celebrations of International Women’s day.

The women of Zimbabwe in particular are heroines who have kept our country ticking but are still excluded and exploited in different spheres of life.

The economic meltdown that has ravaged our country has displaced most men from our country and made them refugees in the diaspora. The global recession world over has made the going even tougher as these economic refugees fail to secure dignified work. It is the Zimbabwean woman in most circumstances who have remained home shouldering all the burden of raising the family.

At the workplace the employed woman still fall victim of sex predators who are employed as bosses. We still receive complaints of female teachers who are forced to bed headmasters to get favours. Such favours include leave days, good accommodation and promotions. Our gallant female teachers however continue to deliver quality instruction for our learners.

The girl Child is still being segregated when it comes to learning and empowering opportunities. In some communities child marriages are still rampant. Girls are the first to be withdrawn from school when parents cannot afford fees for all their children. However recent pass rates have seen girls performing better than the boys.

It is very unfortunate that our employer who is also government seem not to recognize the good work that our Women are doing for this country. This is evidenced by legislative framework and administrative conduct such as the limmitting of maternity leave to only three. Women are punished for bearing children whilst at work. If a woman chooses to bear more than three times they are denied right to maternity leave.

ARTUZ demands unlimmitted fully paid maternity leave for women because child bearing is a national duty that one must be rewarded for undertaking.

Happy Women’s day my Sisters and my mothers.

Gaudencia Mandiopera.

ARTUZ Vice President.

+263773037053/ +263714850548