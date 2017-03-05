Women Pray For End Of Domestic Violence

Hundreds of women from different church denominations were on Friday gathered at United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) in Njube, Bulawayo praying for the end to domestic violence and abuse to women under the theme, “Am I Being Unfair to You”.

The event was to mark the World Day of Prayer, which is a global movement which brings together Christians of many traditions and churches to observe a common day of prayer each year. Through preparation and participation in the worship service, people come to know other countries, languages and cultures. It is celebrated annually in over 170 countries on the first Friday of March. The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common Day of Prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year.

The chairperson of Better Bulawayo, Mrs Evans Mthombeni, said they were in solidarity with all women across the globe.

“We can hear their concerns and needs and can feel ourselves in solidarity with them as we pray with and for them. In this way, it is possible to enrich our Christian faith as it grows deeper and broader in an international, ecumenical expression.”

Reverent Japheth Masuku said; “We are happy to have such a great day because it’s the only day we have as Christians to come together, from different denominations and pray to God.”

He said that the attendance had improved compared to the previous year and with different churches coming on board.

“People who have their different ways of worshipping and praising God were able to come together, putting aside their differences. Even some of the pastors are here to intercede for the people who are facing difficulties in their daily living,” he said.

A number of churches brought food and money, which organisers said will be donated to the less privileged, who come from different communities.

He said that 85 percent of people in Zimbabwe are Christians and if they stop corruption the country will move in “correct and orderly ways because of the influence that they (Christians) have in the nation as a whole.”

Rev Masuku encouraged people to continue praying for their denominations and their leaders. – State Media