Women’s Lives In Danger As Council Pegs Exorbitant Maternity Fees

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | In a move that is likely to endanger expecting women’s lives Masvingo City Council is asking for prohibitive maternity fees.

Women in the city of Masvingo have expressed concern at the high maternity fees for expecting mothers.

Despite the biting economic challenges the council has pegged the maternity fees at $ 30 per individual while Masvingo Provincial Hospital is charging $ 53, making it a total of $ 85 per person.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting facilitated by Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers’ Alliance (MURRA), the women appealed to the city fathers to consider the plight of expecting mothers.

The women told Masvingo Mayor, Councillor Hubert Fidze during the meeting they were struggling to access proper health facilities due to the astronomical charges.

“We are being forced to stay at home due to the high maternity fees.Our lives are in danger but we have no option,” said Fadzai Machando of Mucheke Suburb.

” At the council run Mazorodze Clinic we pay $ 30 plus an additional $ 53 at Masvingo Provincial, may you do something as soon as possible,” said another woman.

MURRA

Spokesperson, Godfrey Mtimba took a swipe at council health workers for brazen blundering. “The local authority has to do something about the issue before it is too late. We also urge the council to revise the exorbitant maternity fees,” said Mtimba.