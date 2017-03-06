Wonders As Rains Break 64-Year Record

Heavy rains that pounded Masvingo last Monday have broken a 64-year record for rains received in a day.

Responding to questions sent by The Chronicle, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said the 223mm received in Rupike in Masvingo within 24 hours last week on Monday broke a record that was set in February 1953.

“Rupike in Masvingo received the highest rainfall of 223mm within 24 hours breaking a record of 196mm received in 1953 at Nyanga meteorological station in the same month of February,” said the MSD.

It said heavy falls are expected to continue in most parts of the country.

The department urged members of the public to stay indoors if possible during heavy rains.

The MSD also said people should avoid crossing flooded rivers.

“It’s important for members of the public to avoid driving on a road covered by water and be cautious at night when it’s harder to recognise flooded areas.

“Those caught outdoors by thunderstorms should seek shelter immediately but not under trees or in isolated sheds,” said the department.

Heavy rains that have been pounding the country have resulted in the destruction of roads, bridges and some houses.

Last Wednesday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said more than $80 million was required to repair damaged roads and bridges.

He said his Ministry had engaged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing as well as the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to mobilise the required resources. – State Media