World Bank Appoints Zimbo As Country Manager

THE World Bank has appointed urban and regional planner, Rosemary Mukami Kariuki, as the new country manager for Zimbabwe with effect from next month.

She will replace Jamaican-born, Camille Nuamah, whose term ends at the end of the month.

Nuamah was appointed country manager for Zimbabwe in June 2014. Before her Zimbabwe posting, Nuamah had been country manager for Albania and Nicaragua.

Kariuki is currently the World Bank’s sector manager for Urban Development and Services in East and Southern Africa.

She is also the thematic coordinator for urban development in Africa.

Kariuki is an urban and regional planner by training and has more than 20 years’ experience in the fields of decentralisation, local capacity building, urban or regional development planning, and infrastructure and service delivery.

The country manager reports to Paul Noumba Um, who is the country director for South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The bank is administering the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund (Zimref), a multi-donor trust established in 2014 to strengthen the country’s systems for reconstruction and development, with a focus on stabilisation and reform, development and poverty alleviation

Zimref is a successor to the Analytical-Multi Donor Trust Fund, which was the World Bank’s main vehicle for financing support to Zimbabwe. It runs up to 2019.

In its 2016 annual report, Zimref said it had received $27,5 million pledged by seven donors and the State and Peace Building Trust Fund.

Zimref said of the $27,5 million, $18,8 million was allocated across the eight projects. It said 17% ($4,8 million) of the allocated amount was disbursed and $1,3 million committed, leaving an available balance of $12,7 million.-NewsDay