“Wrong Basket” Bhasikiti Fires Mutambara For Joining MDC Alliance

Former Minister of State for Masvingo Province and Zim PF Secretary, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has expelled interim party president, Agrippa Mutambara for joining the MDC Alliance.

Bhasikiti was himself fired from Zanu PF for belonging to the wrong basket the Gamatox faction at the time led by Joice Mujuru.

Former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai is the leader of the coalition set to take on President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

There are claims that Bhasikiti and former Zanu PF members are purporting to be against Mugabe while in essence they are working with the regime.

Analysts say the coalition will end Mugabe’s firm grip on power.

In his letter, Bhasikiti averred that Mutambara had breached party principles by joining the coalition without consulting those who appointed him to the interim presidential post.

Bhasikiti claimed that Mutambara forgot that he was not the duly elected leader as the selection of a substantive party president would be done at the congress.

The former Zanu PF MP said Mutambara had been fired for making the unilateral decision to join the MDC Alliance.

In his letter Bhasikiti also took a swipe at Mutambara for attempting to sweep under the carpet the evidence about the alleged rape allegations against him.