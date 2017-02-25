XENOPHOBIA BACKFIRES: South African Embassy In Nigeria Attacked

Xenophobia in South Africa has backfired. Reacting to the attacks on Nigerian citizens in South Africa, Jacob Zuma’s embassy in Abuja has been attacked.

South African citizens based in Nigeria have been told to leave that country.

South Africa’s national flag was burnt at the High Commission in Abuja by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday.

The students, led by their president, Aruna Kadiri, moved from the popular Unity Fountain to the MTN company’s office in Maitama and also the Multi-Choice office located at the Central Business District, to protest against the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

They also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the South African nationals to leave Nigeria.

They also told the High Commission officials to cancel the dinner organised in honour of Regina Tambo, the co-founder of the ANC Youth League.

At the ministry of Foreign Affairs, the students urged the government to take concrete action to protect Nigerians in South Africa.

Kadiri, while addressing newsmen, said “We are demanding that they should break the ties between both countries if there’s any because the xenophobic attacks that had happened long time ago has come again.

“We have decided to clear the madness with madness.”

He said they burned the South African flag at the High Commission to pass a message that “we don’t have relationship with them any longer.”

“Within 48 hours, all South Africans in Nigeria should leave or else, we won’t be able to guarantee their security anymore,” Kadiri said.

Responding, the spokesperson of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry, Clement Aduku urged the protesting students to be calm as the federal government is currently engaging in talks with its South African counterpart over the xenophobic attacks.

He also assured that all diplomatic means would be explored to stop the killings of Nigerian nationals in South Africa. – AFP, Reuters/ Agencies