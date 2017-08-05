Y2K MESS UP AGAIN: Busy Signal Show Collapses

Staff Reporter| The UK based Y2K company has flopped again, barely a few months after officiating a violent show in Leicester, UK.

The company’s show for musician, Busy Signal collapsed in a humiliating way last night after violence erupted. There was more than violence – there was no security, there was poor sound equipment and another musician Toky Vibes refused to go on stage after the company failed to pay him.

Missiles and objects were swung on stage as Winky D walked off the stage due to poor sound.

