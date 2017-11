Grace Mugabe could be stupid as has been claimed, but she is powerful, some Zimbabweans concluded on Sunday morning.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has 2 provinces, while she has 8 in her support – She might to many be weak at thinking, but she is not weak at recognising assets at her disposal, said one contributor.

They continued saying, “on the other hand, Mnangagwa is weak mentally because he overrates himself, they concluded.