You Asked Grace Mugabe To Discipline Her Kids And She Did

Ndaba Nhuku | The truth is you ZIMBABWEANS forced Dr StopIt it to stop her kids from cohabiting in SA. She wants them to be responsible future husbands and fathers. You Zimbabweans said it, and even wore T-Shirts alleging she doesn’t discipline her kids. Now she does exactly that and there you contradicting yourselves screaming loud and low that she is abusing kids who are old enough to look after themselves!! Come on folks, it’s only just last week when you were saying she doesn’t discipline them!! In our African culture, Amai had every right to beat the little errant boys for cohabiting when they don’t even work and should be studying!

She did well to beat zonke kids she found in the place. Her mistake was thrashing just a bit excessively those little girls. We didn’t know the girls. When they were happily spending our stolen funds, they didn’t share photos with us and the media. They were spending and living large like all pampered teenagers. Now they have been thrashed they run to the media and social media, what for? As a parent, l would also have done what Dr StopIt did!!!

Mistake number 2 for Dr StopIt is funding her errant boys. Like most naive parents she is funding the kids to live like Kings! Bloody hell, they aren’t working mhani! Get those idiots some real jobs to keep them busy away from mischief!! Don’t pamper them. Any kids would do like them, spend, spend and spend with the opposite sex!! Mistake No 3,if there is going to be a next time, just also the kids and don’t use cables or such stuff that will give the little bastards an opportunity to embarrass you. Or just send your monyas whilst you are far in Zim. No-one can blame you for what you don’t know. All you do is shed Ngwena/ Crocodile tears and hope they get the lesson and flee on a plane to God knows where!! Subsequently, like a good mom, you then do to your boys the Joji humiliation and warn them against mischief!!!

Quick to judge Zimbabweans, has anyone of you asked why Dr StopIt beat the girl? What did she say to her to warrant the beating? Did she initiate the beating? You need to look at both angles and ask yourselves if Grace just started beating the shit out of the little angels!!