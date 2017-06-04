Young Sex Workers Get Paid Empty Beer Bottles

By Staff Reporter | Young sex workers in the country’s HIV hot spots such as Epworth in Harare and Ngundu along Beitbridge road are engaging in sexual activities in exchange for empty bottles to their clients, states a research done by a local children’s rights lobby organisation has revealed.

Most of these young girls of the ages of between 12-18 years who have been forced into sex work by either death of their parents or poverty.

According to the research conducted by the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children (ZNCWC) have less safe sex and payment negotiating knowledge.

The research titled “Young Women In Commercial Sexual Exploitation Along Two Transport Corridors In Zimbabwe: Causes, Initiation, Prevalence and Use of HIV and Social Services”, sampled 300 young girls who are engaging in sex work in the country HIV hot spots.

The research was commissioned last year in November, and the results were released recently in Harare.

Presenting the results of the study, in the capital recently, Maxim Murungweni , a senior official with ZNCWC ,said it was pathetic to learn that these desperate young girls were given empty bottles as payment for sexual services they would have rendered to their clients

“Can you imagine that some of the girls we interviewed during the study told us that they were given some empty beer or soft drink bottles as payment, which they would then sell for less than $0.50 cents each,” he said.

“Although the majority of them reported being paid cash for providing their services some told us that they were paid in kind with the other items of payment other than bottles being, used blankets, clothes and even food,” said Murungweni.

The children’s rights activist said the highest amount these young sex workers were getting per day was $16.

“75% payment received per sexual session shows that young women selling sex who responded to the question earned $5 and below and that one-quarter earned more than $5 while 25% got $2 and less,” he said.