You’re Insulting Grace, But This Woman Could Save Zimbabwe From Idiots And Stupid War Veterans Who Say They Own The Country

By Grace Kwinjeh| It would be demonstrably foolhardy to just dismiss First Lady, Grace Mugabe's entrance to the political scene, as a non-event or to even seek to underestimate her as a kleptomaniac 'whore' with a nonredeemable scandal riddled past to qualify her for national leadership.





One does not need any particular feminist lenses to examine the impact of Grace’s emergence on the political scene, with a view to examining whether she will make a difference or not. For a nation that has lost all hope it is easy to become dismissive and fail to embrace opportunity when it knocks on the door.

I will hasten to be candid and posit at the onset that Grace is simply following a political script that has historically benefited Zanu PF men in particular and a few Zimbabwean men in general, with the majority of Zimbabweans, having little power to bring them to account or influence a direction that would steer our country Zimbabwe towards a renewed path of better governance and prosperity.

For her challengers within Zanu PF, it is a script that has gone horribly wrong, with their only response being to discredit Grace over her sordid past life and other scandals to do with the wealth she has accumulated over the years by virtue of being the First Lady. Notwithstanding, that wealth accumulation has been at the root of Zanu PF’s politics with the warring factions within or outside the party being found equally guilty of stealing from struggling Zimbabweans. Made worse by the fact that not many of those in Zimbabwe’s political leadership even in opposition circles, have any claim to any good moral standing, in their private and public lives, issues Grace is boldly riding on in her campaign.

It is patently clear that Grace is armed to the teeth ready to boldly take on her challengers on all the accusations leveled against her. She is playing her cards carefully in a calculated manner, understanding the nature of her opponents – in the game of thrones.



This time round she has boldly responded to her opponents who have ridiculed her marriage to President Mugabe who is much older than her by at least 40 years, meant to portray her as a ‘gold-digger’. In response Grace had this to say: ” I’m not Mugabe’s prostitute. How about you? Can you count your prostitutes? Stop talking when you know there’s only filth behind you.” She has since threatened to reveal more names of men and women who are entangled in the factional fights which seek to undermine her octogenarian husband, as the wars get nastier.

For Grace to be able to do what she does she has to be First Lady with the resources and advantage of proximity to a crucial center of power through her husband Robert Mugabe a man whether we like it or not continues to be an enigma not just in Zimbabwe but globally. Opposition politicians after meeting Mugabe during the days of the GNU were falling over one another heaping accolades on the man who continues to receive standing ovations on African platforms.

Our politics has for a long time been male dominated claiming scalps of many courageous women in and outside Zanu PF, who have sought to challenge the patriarchal nature of politics in the nationalist movement but failed to make a visible impact – which is where Grace’s entrance radically changes the political narrative.

Grace is boldly dismantling some entrenched notions of power within the nationalist movement, the way for instance, she has taken a stand against the notorious war veterans, a national menace, holding us to ransom as if the protracted liberation war was their private property fought only by them. If we can’t but smile as Grace re-conceptualizes, that whole history, our national liberation struggle which was a collective effort among many with untold stories, of relatives who perished playing one role or other– then what?

Only Grace Mugabe can speak boldly on issues of violence, giving voice to the voiceless. Many are victims and Itai Dzamara is still missing. Our options are very few in terms of our collective ability to deal with some of these issues, necessitating us to get off our high horses and give credit where it is due, in a constructive manner.

All this compounded by the fact that as our national politics continue to evolve, there is no solution in sight for a new political dispensation, that will give reprieve to the struggling nation which has recently declared a state of disaster in drought stricken rural areas, with a quarter of the population faced with starvation. Will Grace rise to the challenge as read in her speeches to deal with the plethora of structural economic and political problems that have driven many of us outside the country.

Hard hit and cornered Zimbabweans are not in a particularly enviable position to continue interrogating Grace’s motive but rather seek to grab the opportunity in her rhetoric. There is urgency for a quick solution.

Can Grace stand up to the historical moment and be a mother of a nation, change the historical narrative and be instrumental in bringing about change that will give Zimbabweans much needed reprieve?

At times of deep crisis the impossible can become possible and we do hope and challenge Amai Mugabe to stand up and be counted among the brave Zimbabwean women the backbone of our society who continue to labour, hold it together against all odds.

