“You’re Very Lucky to Have Me as Your Leader” Mugabe Reminds Chiefs

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe says that traditional leaders in the country are very lucky to be in their position in this country as many countries have long discarded the important role of traditional leaders.

President Mugabe said this while addressing the Chief’s Council held in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Mugabe said that had it not been for his personal commitment to traditional and cultural beliefs the traditional leaders would have long been eliminated from the governance system in the country.

“You are very lucky to be traditional leaders under our government,” said Mugabe.

The 93 year old President who has run the country since independence in 1980 said that when he is within the chiefs he feels like a child under his parents and respects the chiefs for their traditional leadership positions.

“When I am meeting with the chiefs I humble myself and be a traditional child. I am happy that we have kept our culture standing unlike most African countries,” he said.

The President urged the chiefs to remain steadfast and committed to the government.

“As our traditional leaders we say to you remain loyal. Don’t ever look back and listen to other people. You dare not,” said Mugabe.

“Customs don’t recede; they will never have that habit. They have a habit of permanence. You are the custodians of those customs.”

President Mugabe said he was aware that some chiefs had not benefited from the Land Reform Programme and Government would rectify that.

He said the recent purchase of vehicles for tradition leaders was part of Government’s resolve to improve their standards of living.

“You demanded that you needed vehicles to use to carry out your duties and we conceded. We tasked (new finance minister) Ignatius Chombo to buy top range vehicles that will give you respect and get your wives cheering.”