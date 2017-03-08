ZACC Boss Pushed Away

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has finally resolved a dispute with one of its top managers, Ms Sukai Tongogara, who had threatened legal action, following her reassignment to an inferior post in the organisation. Ms Tongogara is now general manager, prevention and corporate Governance. In terms of the deed of settlement, Ms Tongogara remains on her current salary and benefits.

Her lawyer Mr Joel Mambara of J Mambara and Partners confirmed the parties have hammered a settlement.

“The anti-corruption commission has settled the matter between itself and my client,” said Mr Mambara.

“The initial intention was to transfer her from the post of general manager Investigations to an unauthorised post of general manager External Relations and International Conventions.

“After referring the dispute to the labour office as an unfair labour practice, the parties have resolved that she be transferred from general manager investigation, to a general manager Prevention and Corporate Governance.”

Ms Tongogara was redeployed last year, following her acquittal of two counts of improper conduct in July last year.

She contested the re-deployment and demanded reinstatement to her position of general manager Investigations, arguing her redeployment was victimisation and unfair labour practice.

Ms Tongogara threatened legal action if the commission refused to reinstate her.

In July last year, Ms Tongogara was cleared of charges of misconduct following a disciplinary hearing last month.

She was accused of being part of the secretariat that formed a private company called Private Mortgage Company (PMC), without the knowledge or resolution of the commission.

It was further alleged that Ms Tongogara and three others diverted $1,7 million from Treasury to buy individual shares in a private company. This was said to be tantamount to theft of public funds and making improper use of public funds.

Ms Tongogara denied both allegations.

In a scathing letter, Mr Mambara said his client was maliciously charged with certain acts of misconduct and unlawfully suspended from work.

But a fully-contested hearing absolved her. – state media