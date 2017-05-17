Zambia Border Shut Down Over ZRP Violence

Shyleen Mtandwa | The ZRP came face to face with the horrors of spikes last night when it all backfired on them resulting in the Chirundu highway being closed off.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba has said that throwing spikes at moving vehicles is illegal and police officers found engaging in such practices will be dealt with accordingly. Her calls have fallen on deaf ears as ZRP cops continue to throw spikes with the latest incident in Karoi being proof of how disastrous this can be.

“Spikes are not thrown at moving vehicles,” Charamba told journalists.

ZimEye sources narrate how police fired three shots into the air in a bid to disperse a rowdy mob that wanted to attack an official from a company hired by council providing services for parking zones within the Karoi business centre late Tuesday.

This follows allegations that an official Simba Kabvara threw spikes onto a moving Honda Fit driven by a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer’s wife. In her bid to run away she hit an elderly woman vendor a teenager and a third man who was standing near the two, ZimEye can reveal.

This enraged members of the public who wanted to mete out instant justice on Kabvara, with him running for dear life and hiding inside another parked vehicle. As the mob started stoning the car a member of Police Intelligence Security Unit shot three shots into the air but the crowd did not disperse.

Service stations which operate 24 hours round the clock were closed at around 7.30pm. There was no immediate comment from acting town Secretary Wellington Mutikani and chairman Richard Ziki whose phones were out of reach. Residents have condemned the deal between council and Cylan that they believe has brought tension and day light robbery on motorists.