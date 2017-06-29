ZANU PF A Monumental Failure – Biti

Staff Reporter||People’s Democratic Party president Tendai Biti has described the ruling ZANU PF as a monumental failure that collapsed the country with its poor economic policies.

Speaking at the last session of the day’s proceedings at the on going Zimbabwe Transformation and Reconstruction summit in Harare on Thursday, Biti said that the ruling party can no longer be accorded the opportunity to continue running the country.

The former Minister of Finance in the Government of National Unity said that the country’s immediate solution lies in the formulation of a National Transitional Arrangement which will help the country move from the ZANU PF regime to a new Zimbabwe.

Biti also blasted the current Minister of Finance for celebrating the countey’s fall from formal economy to the informal economy.

Earlier in his presentations during the day, Chinamasa called on the country to.adopt a shift from concentrating on what he called a failed formal economy to the growing informal economy.

Biti described Chinamasa’s call as criminal calling on.the Minister to revive the country’s industry and not promote sending university graduates to be vendors.

The two day conference continues on Friday with leaders of all opposition parties expected to deliver their proposals for the way forward for the country.