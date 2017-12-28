Zanu PF Abandons Forcing People To Rallies

4

By Langton Ncube|The Zanu-PF party said it was now abandoning forcing people to attend its rallies.

During the former President Robert Mugabe era, Zanu PF was synonymous with forcing people to attend its rallies.

The party apart from closing shops when holding it would also beat up those who would have resisted.

ZBC reports that Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje made the announcement on Wednesday.

The state broadcaster also said Munyaradzi Machacha the principal of the Chitepo Ideological School also said there will be a basic orientation course for people who want to be party members and cadreship training for those who want to serve in government.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Hager Sabra

    Stop Cheating Spells / Lost Love Spells Whatsap /Call +27603051423 Johannesburg, Durban , Capetown
    Mama Anina is unique herbalist healer like no other. She checks using Ancient methods and he can tell all your problems or anything about your life before you say anything to her, she communicates any time with the spirits. Mama Anina has been tested and approved by the Africa’s traditional doctors’ association of Africa worldwide. She is specialized in the following
    * Bring back lost lover in (2days).
    * Strong love spells/Marriage spells
    * Do you want divorce or stop it?
    * Make him/her love you alone.
    * Business and money boosting and customer attraction
    * Stop court cases (same day)
    * Do you have pregnancy complications?
    * Get a partner of your choice (2days).
    * Business and financial boosting and customer attraction.
    * Do want a job of your choice?
    * Do have bad luck we can stop it and turn it into good luck.
    *Remove tokoloshe, cleansing of homes premises.
    *pass all assignments: Work interviews, school exams, soccer interviews
    *win all chance games (lotto, casino, soccer bet,( etc )
    *ultimate magic powers for Leadership, preachers (fellowships)/ sangomas
    * Quit smoking and alcohol.
    *Get retirement benefits as soon as possible.
    CONTACTS
    Call, (WhatsApp): +27603051423

  • Realist

    Go to hell with your stupid fake advert. This is not a forum for such nonsense. Zimeye must not allow people like you to have space on their site to spread lies and swindle innocent people of their hard earned money. Keep your claims of having extraordinary powers in SA.

  • TJINGABABILI

    WHAT A DAMN. RELIEF! THE TERRORISTS HAVE COME TO THEIR SENSES! WHERE IS THE OLD OX!

  • Vangodza

    Dzakutsaku, ibva pano