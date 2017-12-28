Zanu PF Abandons Forcing People To Rallies

By Langton Ncube|The Zanu-PF party said it was now abandoning forcing people to attend its rallies.

During the former President Robert Mugabe era, Zanu PF was synonymous with forcing people to attend its rallies.

The party apart from closing shops when holding it would also beat up those who would have resisted.

ZBC reports that Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje made the announcement on Wednesday.

The state broadcaster also said Munyaradzi Machacha the principal of the Chitepo Ideological School also said there will be a basic orientation course for people who want to be party members and cadreship training for those who want to serve in government.