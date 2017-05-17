Zanu PF Afraid Of Technology – Chasi

By Staff Reporter | Zanu PF law maker for Mazowe South, Fortune Chasi said his party is afraid of computers and doubted if the administration would facilitate the use of internet in the public sector.

Only a handful of Zanu PF “young” politicians are either on Facebook, Twitter, and other new media platforms.

These few who have embraced new media technologies have however, faced strong criticism from the party and fellow senior politicians who see them as threats.

Even the party’s President Robert Mugabe, has since issued a stern warning against the use of social media by party members.

Social media have also been used by these few Zanu PF technology savvy party cadres for factional fighting within the troubled party.

Speaking at a MISA –Zimbabwe chapter World Press Freedom Day event in Harare last week, Chasi said he doubts the adoption of an E-government by Zanu PF.

“There are also general issues which will affect the thrust with which E-government will develop because there will be no drivers who are sufficiently enthusiastic and understand the implication, and this is the reality we have to face,” he said.

“I wonder how many people here if appointed to an office and there were computers and there is no internet , no laptop and they have no cell phone whether they would accept and they would accept to work in that office, I certainly wouldn’t because I cannot work without a laptop and internet,” said Chasi.

Some government departments are not only still using old technologies to process and dissemination but also having aged and technologically ignorant personnel to head such departments.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was reportedly having deployed people without computer knowledge to be part of the Biometric Voter Registration test kits testing.

According to Chasi as long as government continues to resist the digital world E-government in Zimbabwe won’t be realized.

“You might have an office where somebody sees a computer and in that office you see a type writer, and we are way beyond that, so we need to understand that there are things that detract from the traction that is necessary for us to move forward,” said Chasi .